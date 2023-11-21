Longhorn Confidential: What does the Texas football team have to be thankful for in 2023?

It's time to talk about turkey and Texas.

This week on the Longhorn Confidential podcast, American-Statesman sportswriters Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones are tackling Thanksgiving-themed topics. What does Texas have to be thankful for in 2023? Which Red Raider could spoil this holiday for Texas? Should the Texas-Texas A&M game be played on Thanksgiving in the future?

Golden: Why Texas-Texas Tech is the Longhorns' biggest game since Texas-Alabama in 2010

