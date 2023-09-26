Longhorn Confidential: Do you buy or sell the Kansas Jayhawks and Jalon Daniels?

This weekend's showdown between No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Kansas is a marquee matchup, and the American-Statesman has a podcast to break it down.

On this week's Longhorn Confidential, sportswriters Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones debate whether the Jayhawks should be considered a Big 12 contender and if Jalon Daniels is the best quarterback that Texas will face this season. We also discuss the impact that Jaylan Ford is having on the UT defense this season.

Since both Texas and Kansas are 1-0 in Big 12 play, we look back at how the Longhorns opened up conference play with a 38-6 win over Baylor. Is Texas that good or was Baylor that bad?

Interested in rooting for other Texas teams? The Longhorn Confidential podcast will let you know what's happening on campus this week.

