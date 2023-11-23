Longest-tenured Browns player Joel Bitonio nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each year, every team nominates one player for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This year, the Cleveland Browns have put up their longest-tenured player, offensive guard Joel Bitonio, up for the award. In a statement released by the team, the award recognizes one exemplary player who plays the game the right way:

“The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recognizes those that demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship — including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition. The award was created in 2014, and it honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.”

Bitonio was Cleveland’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award a year ago as well for his work off of the football field as well. Needless to say, the All-Pro guard has a reputation around the league as one of the more exemplary players in the NFL.

There will be eight finalists selected out of the 32 nominees, and then players will vote on those eight players on the Pro Bowl ballot.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire