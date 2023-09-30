Longest streak dies: See how Penn State football finally lost the ball at Northwestern

Penn State football was the last team in the nation to turn the ball over in 2023.

Its quirky and yet highly-regarded streak finally ended Saturday − on the first play of the game − against the nearly four-touchdown underdog Northwestern Wildcats on Ryan Field, in the north Chicago suburbs.

It happened on the opening kickoff. Nick Singleton fielded it in front of his goal line and was hit hard, losing the football just before he hit the turf.

Northwestern recovered on the 11-yard line.

The Penn State defense, though, held and forced a short field goal.

The Nittany Lions' enviable streak actually covered six-plus games, going back to November of 2022. Their previous turnover was a second-quarter fumble at Rutgers − the week before last Thanksgiving. They had not thrown an interception in eight-straight games.

Quarterback Drew Allar and Washington State's Cameron Ward were the only FBS quarterbacks with 125-plus pass attempts and no interceptions this season.

Penn State entered today with 0️⃣ turnovers on the season.@NUFBFamily forced a fumble on the opening kickoff.



Here it is. 👀



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/FYjhcx1q08 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Lions entered Saturday ranked No. 1 nationally in turnover margin (plus-11) this season. They are 10-0 over the past two seasons when forcing multiple turnovers. That includes the shutout over Iowa, in which the Lions recovered four fumbles.

