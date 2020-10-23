What are the longest runs by a QB in the last 25 years?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ Daniel Jones went for an 80-yard jaunt Thursday to add his name to the list of quarterbacks with epic runs. Who are some of the other signal-callers to take off on long-distance journeys?

Terrelle Pryor

In 2013 the Oakland Raiders’ Terrelle Pryor went 93 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers … on the first play from scrimmage. “I heard the crowd cheering, I kind of looked at D-Mac and he looked like he was 5 or 6 yards downfield,” center Stefen Wisniewski said, per Bay Area News Group. “I was like, ‘Are we that excited about a 5- or 6-yard gain? “Sure enough, I look up and Pryor’s at the 50 with no one around him and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s why they’re cheering. Sweet.'”

Colin Kaepernick

In 2014, Colin Kaepernick went 90 yards for the 49ers against the San Diego Chargers. With less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Niners faced a second-and-6 from their own 10-yard line. Facing pressure from San Diego’s pass rushers, Kaepernick stepped up, evaded a tackler, and sprinted 90 yards to the end zone.

In 2015, Marcus Mariota couldn’t find an open receiver on a 3rd-and-7 from the Titans’ 13-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, so he took off. The Titans quarterback avoided a tackle near the line of scrimmage and followed his blockers all the way down the field to paydirt.

Kordell Stewart

