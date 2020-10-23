What are the longest runs by a QB in the last 25 years?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants’ Daniel Jones went for an 80-yard jaunt Thursday to add his name to the list of quarterbacks with epic runs. Who are some of the other signal-callers to take off on long-distance journeys?
Terrelle Pryor
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
In 2013 the Oakland Raiders’ Terrelle Pryor went 93 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers … on the first play from scrimmage. “I heard the crowd cheering, I kind of looked at D-Mac and he looked like he was 5 or 6 yards downfield,” center Stefen Wisniewski said, per Bay Area News Group. “I was like, ‘Are we that excited about a 5- or 6-yard gain? “Sure enough, I look up and Pryor’s at the 50 with no one around him and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s why they’re cheering. Sweet.'”
Colin Kaepernick
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In 2014, Colin Kaepernick went 90 yards for the 49ers against the San Diego Chargers. With less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Niners faced a second-and-6 from their own 10-yard line. Facing pressure from San Diego’s pass rushers, Kaepernick stepped up, evaded a tackler, and sprinted 90 yards to the end zone.
Marcus Mariota
Getty Images
In 2015, Marcus Mariota couldn’t find an open receiver on a 3rd-and-7 from the Titans’ 13-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, so he took off. The Titans quarterback avoided a tackle near the line of scrimmage and followed his blockers all the way down the field to paydirt.
Kordell Stewart
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
In Week 17 of the 1996 season, Kordell Stewart out-ran the entire Carolina Panthers defense for an 80-yard touchdown run, the longest run by a quarterback in NFL history at that time.
Daniel Jones
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Jones took off against the Eagles and looked going, going, gone. Until he was down on the turf. falling on his own.
Steve Bono
Getty Images
“In four previous games, they hadn’t shown a bootleg,” outside linebacker Seth Joyner said after Steve Bono faked a handoff to Marcus Allen, then took off on the longest scoring run by a quarterback in NFL history in 1995. The slow-footed Bono circled to his right while Allen was being wrestled down and ran, in apparent disbelief, untouched along the sideline for the Chiefs.
Robert Griffin III
Getty Images
With Washington clinging to a five-point lead late in a 2012 game versus the Vikings, heralded rookie Robert Griffin III scrambled towards the left sideline before breaking into an all-out sprint on a 76-yard scoring run. Game over. 38-26 Washington.