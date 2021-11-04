The Longest Runs in the History of Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame has been playing football since 1887 and have had plenty of talented running backs and quarterbacks carry the ball in that time. Since records began being kept, Notre Dame has had seven different players pull off a run of 90 yards or longer.

Oddly enough, five of those seven 90-plus yard runs have come in the last seven years.

So who holds the record for the longest runs in Notre Dame history? Check out the answer to that question below and see the actual highlights of a few of the runs:

T-5: Kyren Williams, 91 yards vs. North Carolina, 2021

The @NDFootball victory over North Carolina did not disappoint! Listen to @PaulWBurmeister and @salaams_from_68 call the epic, 91-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams at the start of the fourth quarter.#goirish pic.twitter.com/vLcc0frMoS — The Notre Dame Radio Network (@NotreDameRadio) November 2, 2021

Kyren Williams: 91 yards vs. North Carolina in 2021

Williams might not have the longest run on this list but the most recent addition to this list may be the most impressive.

T-5: C. J. Prosise, 91 yards vs. Georgia Tech, 2015

CJ Prosise 91 yard run pic.twitter.com/nCPbvk9G3z — Jacob Mann (@Jacob___Mann) September 19, 2015

C. J. Prosise: 91 yards vs. Georgia Tech in 2015

Prosise would take the 2nd and 15 handoff 91 yards to put the game against top-15 Georgia Tech on ice.

T-5: Larry Coutre, 91 yards vs. Navy, 1949

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Coutre: 91 yards vs. Navy in 1949

Larry Coutre was a part of three national championship teams at Notre Dame in the late-1940s and had the second longest run in program history for over 65 years.

4. Bob Livingstone, 92 yards vs. USC, 1947

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Livingstone: 92 yards vs. USC in 1947

Bob Livingstone played for Notre Dame in two different stints – one before World War II and one after. His 92 yard run against USC during that second stint in 1947 was the record for the longest run in program history for 68 years.

3: Chris Tyree, 94 yards vs. Syracuse, 2020

#GoIrish RB Tyree goes 94 yards to the house to put an exclamation point on #NotreDame's win over #Cuse pic.twitter.com/X8xI8VOtPI — Top 10 College Football Talk (@Top10CFBTalk) December 6, 2020

Chris Tyree: 94 yards vs. Syracuse in 2020

Chris Tyree, a freshman at the time, capped senior day for Notre Dame in 2020 with a 94-yard touchdown run that helped move the Irish to 10-0 on the year.

2: Dexter Williams, 97 yards vs. Virginia Tech, 2018

Play #️⃣2️⃣: Dexter Williams Goes 97 Yards In his most spectacular play of the season, @DexterW_22 breaks loose for a 97-yard touchdown run against Virginia Tech. #ND12PlaysofChristmas @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/ux7xkbh9o0 — Notre Dame Alumni (@NDAlumni) December 27, 2018

Dexter Williams: 97 yards vs. Virginia Tech in 2018

Leading by just one and backed up to their own goal line just after halftime in 2018, Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams provided the Irish with a punch Virginia Tech couldn’t come back from as he ran 97 yards to move the lead to eight.

1: Josh Adams, 98 yards vs. Wake Forest, 2015

#TBT: Heisman candidate Josh Adams' 98-yard TD vs Wake Forest, the longest run in Notre Dame Stadium. 😏#33Trucking ☘ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Gm640WDWpD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 2, 2017

Josh Adams: 98 yards vs. Wake Forest in 2015

Adams, who would become a Heisman Trophy candidate a few years later, sprinted 98 yards for a touchdown against Wake Forest in 2015 in what is the longest run in Notre Dame football history.

