The longest Penn State football play of 2023: How did it happen in the Peach Bowl?

ATLANTA − The longest play of this Penn State football season turned out to be the wildest.

Quite possibly the most unexpected, as well.

Drew Allar to tight end Tyler Warren for 75 yards.

The last play of the first quarter in Penn State's fast and furious Peach Bowl experience with the Ole Miss Rebels in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How did it even happen?

Consider that Allar and the Nittany Lion passing game started with a mighty struggle, particularly while missing All-American left tackle Olu Fashanu.

Allar already had three of his passes tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Then came the first-and-15 situation for the Lions, down 10-3, final seconds of the opening quarter.

Allar scrambled, desperately looking for someone to throw to. He released it short over the middle − the ball tipped yet again.

Only this time, Warren, the 257-pound tight end, snared the wobbly ball with one hand, and broke into the open field.

As he rumbled, backup quarterback Beau Pribula sprinted ahead to throw a key block (Who knew he was even in on the play?).

Warren nearly made it all the way. He was finally brought down on the 5, after going for 75 yards.

It was the longest offensive play of Penn State's season.

The Lions proceeded to tie up the game four plays later − on a 2-yard toss to their other standout tight end, senior Theo Johnson.

Allar's early stat line: 4-of-12 passing for 101 yards and those four tipped passes.

He's thrown for a touchdown and an interception.

