Longest losing streaks in professional sports history
Detroit came (infamously) close ...
The 2023-24 Pistons paved an unwanted road toward glorious obscurity as the team with the all-time longest losing streak in sports history. The NBA squad tied the record for most consecutive losses in the league at 28 after losing to the Boston Celtics, but finally managed to get a win and end the pursuit of the dubious all-time honor—29 straight.
Here’s the list of teams the Pistons have passed and the one that still reigns un-supreme …
Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
Losing streak: 24 games — 1981-82 and 1982-83
Louisville Colonels (MLB)
Losing streak: 26 games — 1889
Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
Losing streak: 26 games — 2010-11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)
Losing streak: 26 games — 1976-77
Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)
Losing streak: 26 games — 2013-14
Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)
Losing streak: 27 games — 2014-15 and 2015-16
Detroit Pistons (NBA)
Losing streak: 28 games — 2023
Chicago Cardinals (NFL)
Losing streak: 29 games — 1942-45