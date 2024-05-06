Longest losing streaks in professional sports history

Detroit came (infamously) close ...

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2023-24 Pistons paved an unwanted road toward glorious obscurity as the team with the all-time longest losing streak in sports history. The NBA squad tied the record for most consecutive losses in the league at 28 after losing to the Boston Celtics, but finally managed to get a win and end the pursuit of the dubious all-time honor—29 straight.

Here’s the list of teams the Pistons have passed and the one that still reigns un-supreme …

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 24 games — 1981-82 and 1982-83

Louisville Colonels (MLB)

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 26 games — 1889

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

(Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 26 games — 2010-11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Losing streak: 26 games — 1976-77

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 26 games — 2013-14

Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 27 games — 2014-15 and 2015-16

Detroit Pistons (NBA)

(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 28 games — 2023

Chicago Cardinals (NFL)

(David Boss-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing streak: 29 games — 1942-45

