Longest active bowl streaks in college football

Bowl games are chaotic these days with opt outs, the transfer portal, and the College Football Playoff. Bowl games don’t mean as much as they used to, but they are still a good way to gauge the strength of a college football program.

Now, bowl games, which aren’t part of the College Football Playoff, also provide an interesting insight into how a team will look next season. With key opt outs and transfers, teams are forced to play players that did not receive much playing time during the regular season.

A 12-team College Football Playoff will further devalue bowls starting in 2024.

What college football programs have the longest active bowl streaks in the country?

Oklahoma State: 18 games

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

2023 Bowl Game: TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET against Texas A&M

Key fact: Mike Gundy is 11-6 in bowl games and has made a bowl appearance in every season, except his first, at Oklahoma State.

Clemson Tigers: 19 games

The Greenville News

2023 Bowl Game: Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 at noon ET against Kentucky

Key fact: Dabo Swinney is 11-8 in bowl games including two national championship victories.

Alabama Crimson Tide: 20 games

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Bowl Game: Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET against Michigan

Key fact: Nick Saban has led Alabama to six national championship victories.

Wisconsin Badgers: 22 games

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Bowl Game: Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon ET against LSU

Key fact: Wisconsin has won eight of its last nine bowl games.

Oklahoma Sooners: 25 games

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Bowl Game: Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against Arizona

Key fact: Oklahoma has 57 bowl appearances all-time, which is fourth nationally.

Georgia Bulldogs: 26 games

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2023 Bowl Game: Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET against Florida State

Key fact: Georgia has 62 bowl appearances all-time, which is second nationally.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire