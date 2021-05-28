A longer putter has made all the difference for Jason Kokrak (who shot another 65 on Friday)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Schmitt
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT WORTH, Texas — While others — cough, cough, Bryson and Phil — continue to tinker with longer drivers, Jason Kokrak learned through a decade of booming tee shots that this wasn’t an area on which he needed to focus his attention.

A top-five ball striker on the PGA Tour last season, the Xavier University product and resident of the Cleveland suburb of Hudson has seen his putter hold him back from lasting success. Sure, he’s had moments, including three second-place finishes in more than a decade on Tour, but consistency has eluded him, with his work on the greens the main cause. Before this season, Kokrak had cracked the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Putting just one time, when he finished 53rd in 2013.

But a suggestion from his caddie, David Robinson, has made all the difference in the career of a player who’s gone from the middle of the pack to near the top of more leaderboards.

Robinson suggested that Kokrak go to a longer putter, one with a 36-inch shaft, and the results have been astounding. He picked up his first PGA Tour win last October at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and has only continued to gain steam, earning five top-25 finishes in his last eight starts.

Kokrak, who uses a Bettinardi putter, spent some time at the company’s Illinois camp and has seen dramatic results — he’s jumped to seventh on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.

“I went to their studio and learned what my tendencies were. I went up in loft a few years ago, four or five years ago, more than I was comfortable with,” Kokrak said. “But then about two years ago, my caddie saw that I was holding the putter kind of in the base of my palm here, and both hands weren’t completely on the putter. He said, ‘Don’t change anything, just go to a 36-inch putter,’ and that’s made all the difference.

“I’m able to stand up a little bit taller, I’m more comfortable and it’s working. And it helps that D-Rob is reading the greens for me.”

This week, Kokrak has found the perfect mix — he’s first in driving distance yet has continued to keep his putter hot. The combo has translated to the scoreboard and on Friday Kokrak posted his second straight 65, giving him the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge after the early wave of players in the second round.

He was predictably pleased with his performance at the tournament’s halfway point at Colonial Country Club, a place where he had struggled for years before finishing third in 2020.

“You know, the ball-striking was there today. I may be didn’t drive it quite as good as I did yesterday but irons were on top form. A couple miscues, one bogey. I hit the tree and got a bad lie in the bunker. It was plugged so I didn’t really have a play about there, but a nice save there, and I birdied No. 4,” he said. “I’m giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities. If I can eliminate some silly mistakes, the bogeys will vanish.

“But other than that, I’m happy with the way I’m hitting the ball, getting more comfortable on the greens and just giving myself as many opportunities around this golf course as I can.”

Due to his showing, Kokrak is destined to play in one of the later groups on Saturday, especially since a rain delay held up play during Friday’s second round.

Known as one of the more fun-loving players on Tour, would he relish the opportunity to sleep in?

“Yeah,” he said, “that would be nice.”

Recommended Stories

  • Check the yardage book: Grayhawk Golf Club, site of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

    Take a look at the hole-by-hole maps for Grayhawk's Raptor course, site of the 2021 NCAA Men's Division I Championship in Arizona.

  • Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

    Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency. Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC. He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented.

  • Watch: Panthers, Broncos executives discuss the Teddy Bridgewater trade

    Bridgewater was dealt for a sixth-round pick, but the Panthers will still be paying the vast majority of his salary this coming season.

  • Under Center Podcast: Why Justin Fields is Chris Simms' 39th-best NFL QB

    Take it up with Chris.

  • Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay dubbed ‘the perfect union’ by NFL analyst

    Peter Schrager loves the partnership the Rams have created with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

  • Buccaneers promote several front office officials, including former tight end Alex Smith

    The Buccaneers announced several members of the front office have been promoted, including one well-known former player. Alex Smith, a longtime former tight end, was promoted from Pro Scout to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. Smith is heading into his fifth season with the Buccaneers’ front office after an 11-year NFL career that included four [more]

  • Tom Brady, veteran teammates work out at Bucs’ facility

    TAMPA — For the first time since winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is throwing footballs again at the Bucs’ training complex. The quarterback and about 10 teammates, including backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, held their impromptu passing camp at the AdventHealth Training Center Friday morning. “Really ...

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

    Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media. The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka's physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.

  • What to know about the 2021 Belmont Stakes: Date, start time, TV schedule, live stream

    After a year of uncertainty, the Belmont Stakes regains its traditional spot as the final jewel in the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 5 (5-7 p.m. ET, NBC).

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

    The New York Islanders spent the better part of four periods hanging on thanks largely to the sheer brilliance of rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Jarry's ill-advised clearing attempt early in the second overtime went right to New York forward Josh Bailey, who raced in to score the winner and give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 17 – live updates

    Giro d'Italia: Full list teams and remaining riders in Italy Giro: Route, stage start times, TV details and more UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide and calendar

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.