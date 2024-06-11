Longari: Napoli ‘in pole position’ to land Torino star – Milan their main rival

AC Milan continue to be linked with a move for Alessandro Buongiorno and they are in a battle with Napoli to land him, but they are currently behind.

Gianluigi Longari has given an update regarding the future of Buongiorno in his latest editorial for Sportitalia, stating that the Torino captain has a very high asking price which is ‘normal and legitimate’ given his importance to them.

Antonio Conte is a very charismatic and convincing admirer and Napoli seem willing to try beat the competition by presenting a first offer to the Granata capable of making Urbano Cairo falter, one worth €30m plus €5m in bonuses. However, it is currently short of the €45m price.

Milan are currently oriented towards other departments but ‘have never stopped following the evolution of the central defender’, while Inter must create financial availability which at the moment is not yet there, and even when they do get funds they will use them for a goalkeeper.

For obvious reasons – i.e. his sense of attachment – Juventus would not be the first choice for Buongiorno, not to mention the fact that Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to invest in Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna instead for Juve’s back line. Napoli are therefore ‘definitely in pole position’.

As a reminder, Mediaset reported yesterday that Milan are planning to exploit Torino’s interest in Alexis Saelemaekers to formulate a player-plus-cash bid for Buongiorno.