Longari: Milan rekindle interest in Lille winger after season with 22 goal contributions

A few months after the first links emerged, AC Milan have again been mentioned as having a concrete interest in signing Edon Zhegrova from Lille.

Tuttosport reported a year ago that Milan were admirers of Zhegrova and that the interest in the Kosovo international dates back much further. Back when he was 13 years of age and played at a tournament in Italy, Milan’s scouts had selected him as the best out of over 200 boys of his age.

He even got to visit San Siro, but due to bureaucratic issues his transfer to the Rossoneri youth sector did not materialise. Milan continued to watch his development at Standard Liège and then at St. Truiden and Genk, where he was a a back-up to Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Now, his name has been linked to Milan again. Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia writes on his X profile that the Diavolo are keen on the 24-year-old in addition to their domestic rivals Juventus and Roma. There is ‘nothing advanced at the moment’ but negotiations ‘could develop in the coming weeks’.

Zhegrova has a contract expiring in June 2026 with Lille, and 47 in appearances across all competitions in 2023-24 under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca – who will be the next head coach of Milan – he amassed 12 goals and 10 assists.