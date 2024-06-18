Longari: ‘Fundamental impatience’ – Theo’s current stance on Milan stay

Theo Hernandez has grown impatient with AC Milan in regard to the contract negotiations, hence his comments whilst away with the France National Team.

According to Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia (via Pianeta Milan), Hernandez has a ‘fundamental impatience’ with the process that Milan are going through to get him attached to a new contract.

The current deal that Hernandez is on sees him earn around €5m per season and it will expire in 2026, meaning Milan are at risk of losing the Frenchman for less than he is actually worth.

Comments from Hernandez before France began their Euro 2024 campaign suggested that the left-back is prepared to leave the club if that’s what is needed.

Longari believes that these comments did not come from a place of wanting to actually leave Milan, it is just that he is fed up with the protracted contract negotiations.

Bayern Munich have shown some serious interest in signing Hernandez this summer but they would only move for him if Alphonso Davies departs for Real Madrid, which is far from a certainty.

What is certain is that Milan will not be able to secure his future until after he has returned from Germany, whenever that may be.