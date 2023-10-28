Long way to go: Florida football pounded in loss to rival No. 1 Georgia

JACKSONVILLE — Florida football's measuring stick game against rival No. 1 Georgia on Saturday proved the Gators still have a long way to go.

After a promising start, the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) fizzled in a 43-20 loss to Georgia before 76,251 at EverBank Stadium.

Florida put together a 7-play, 66-yard TD drive to start the game, capped by a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Graham Mertz to wide receiver Eugene Wilson III to give the Gators a quick 7-0 lead.

From there, Georgia dominated. The Bulldogs scored 36 unanswered points to take a 36-7 lead into the fourth quarter to cruise to their 25th straight win.

Georgia won for the sixth time in its last seven meetings with Florida, and UF head coach Billy Napier dropped to 0-2 against Georgia and 1-5 against UF's traditional rivals (Georgia, LSU, FSU and Tennessee).

Mertz finished 25 of 34 for 230 yards with 2 TDs passing and one TD rushing, but also turned the ball over on a lost fumble.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

Trick plays backfire

After a promising opening touchdown drive that put the Gators up 7-0, Florida was unable to execute on a pair of trick plays which stalled momentum, The first came on a reverse play from Wilson to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall that lost two yards on a drive that ended with a Florida punt. The second was more costly.

Florida snapped it right through the quarterback's legs on a trick play...and it did not work. pic.twitter.com/fwS2byuRGv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2023

With Napier deciding to go for it on 4th-and half a yard from its own 34 yard line on the first play of the second quarter, Mertz lined up under center. But instead of snapping it to Mertz, center Kingsley Eguakun did a direct shotgun snap five yards back to running back Trevor Etienne. The snap came in high, and Georgia sniffed out the play, tackling Etienne for a three-yard loss. At the time, Florida trailed 10-7. Georgia scored three plays later on a 20-yard TD run by Daijun Edwards, extending its lead to 17-7.

Florida manhandled on line of scrimmage

Florida was unable to protect Mertz and was unable to stop the run as the Gators were dominated on both lines of scrimmage. Georgia outgained Florida 111-20 on the ground in the first half, with the Bulldogs averaging 5.5 yards per carry, in building a 26-7 halftime lead. Mertz was sacked four times in the first half and fumbled twice, losing one fumble in the face of Georgia's constant pressure.

Breakdowns on Florida pass defense costly

Even without tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia moved the ball through the air effectively throughout the game. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey stepped up in Bowers' absence with 6 catches for 135 yards and a TD. UF's secondary had no answers in stopping McConkey. UF also failed to get pressure on Beck, as he wasn't sacked in the game.

