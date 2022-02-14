'It's a long way from Cleveland to the Lombardi Trophy': Did Al Michaels slight the Browns?

What was widely expected to be famed announcer Al Michaels last Super Bowl with NBC ended with the broadcaster taking a perceived shot at Cleveland.

Michaels was discussing veterans who were winning Super Bowl rings for the Los Angeles Rams and ended up discussing Odell Beckham Jr., who was released earlier in the season by the Cleveland Browns.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcasting team of play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, right, analyst Cris Collinsworth, center, and reporter Michele Tafoya, left, have worked together for 11 years.

Michaels praised Beckham's performance with a first-quarter touchdown before suffering a knee injury before referencing his release from Cleveland.

"It's a long way from Cleveland to the Lombardi Trophy," he cracked.

Michaels' comments drew the ire of Browns fans during the Super Bowl:

Al Michaels we get it you hate Cleveland — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) February 14, 2022

Al Michaels is wack for dogging Cleveland for no reason all game tho. That’s all. — west (@BulitProofWest) February 14, 2022

Al Michaels with one last Cleveland jab. Really needed that one Al. Thanks 🖕 — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) February 14, 2022

There are a lot more examples we could've grabbed but you get the point.

Michaels' contract is up with NBC and the longtime broadcaster is reportedly looking at deals to join NFL football coverage at ESPN or Amazon Prime.

In addition, sideline announcer Michelle Tafoya announced that she will be leaving NBC for a non-sports opportunity.

"Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job," she told reporters. "But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years."

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Cris Collingsworth is expected to stay with NBC.

