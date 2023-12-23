Long Walk Hurdle: Crambo edges out three-time winner Paisley Park at Ascot

Crambo, in the red, gave winning trainer Fergal O'Brien his second Grade One success after Poetic Rhythm in 2017

Crambo edged out three-time winner Paisley Park in a thrilling finish to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Andrew Gemmell-owned Paisley Park was going for a record-equalling fourth victory and the two horses were neck-and-neck over the final hurdle.

But 5-1 chance Crambo, ridden by Jonathan Burke, hit the front with 20 yards remaining to give trainer Fergal O'Brien only his second Grade One win.

Early front runner Dashel Drasher finished third over the three-mile run.

Winning trainer Fergal O'Brien said: "Paisley Park went down on his shield. Someone said coming in it takes two good horses to make a great race and he has matched him stride for stride. Phenomenal. I am very proud of the horse."

Emma Lavelle had trained 11-year-old Paisley Park to victories in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and looked set to equal the record set by four-time winner Baracouda.

But jockey Tom Bellamy was unable to match a crucial late burst from the six-year-old winner.

"It's an honour to be able to get a ride on a horse like him," said Bellamy, after taking over from Aidan Coleman, who steered Paisley Park in his previous three victories.

"He's an absolute legend. To come back aged 11 and race like that. I wish his nose was a bit longer there but unlucky because he has run a cracker."