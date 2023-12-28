After long wait, center Jake Renfro set to make his Wisconsin debut: 'I'm ready to go.'

TAMPA – Center Jake Renfro has grown weary of waiting.

A knee injury forced him to sit out the entire 2022 season, his last at Cincinnati.

A stress fracture in his lower left leg forced him to sit out almost all of spring ball after he transferred to Wisconsin and reunited with head coach Luke Fickell.

A sprained right foot forced him to miss much of preseason camp and eventually contributed to him missing the entire regular season.

The wait is over.

With Tanor Bortolini preparing for the NFL draft, Renfro is set to make his UW debut against LSU on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Don’t bother asking the 6-foot-3, 310-pound redshirt junior if he is ready.

“I’m 100% healthy,” he said after practice Thursday. “I’m ready to go. All the rust has been knocked off.”

Renfro was an all-conference performer in 2021 when he helped Cincinnati win the American Athletic Conference title and secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The semifinal game that season – on Dec. 31 – was the last time Renfro played in a game. Cincinnati’s perfect season ended with a 27-6 loss to Alabama.

Is he concerned his game against LSU won’t be at the level he expects and remembers?

“Honesty, no,” Renfro said. “Everything improves over the years. I might not be the same guy I was two years ago but I’m a new player now. I’m a more mature player. I’m just really excited to get back out there.”

How would he describe his game?

“I would say I’m a smart center,” Renfro said, “who is tough and nasty and willing to get my hands on someone and dig people out of there.

“That is what I like to do. Physicality is super important to me. I’m going to get in there and drive some people out of there.”

Despite not playing in a game during the regular season, Renfro did impress his UW teammates.

“He is a great football player,” left tackle Jack Nelson said. “He’s got the film in previous years to back it up. He has played against some great teams.”

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai added:

“He came in the spring with the expectation of being the starting center. I think his confidence hasn’t wavered. He’ll be ready to go for his opportunity. I’m excited to see him.”

The foot injury Jake Renfro suffered in camp set him back longer than anticipated

Renfro acknowledged Thursday that the foot injury suffered in camp set him back longer than he initially hoped.

“It took me about seven weeks to come back from that,” he said. “Honestly, I wasn’t ready to play in a game for a long time. Just to get back to my old self took a long time.

“It was definitely hard but it was a great learning year for me. Tanor Bortolini….learning from him really helped my game.

“I never got down on myself or frustrated. Just tried to learn from my peers.”

Seeing former Cincinnati teammate Joe Huber, UW’s No. 1 left guard, has helped.

“He is a huge plus to have,” Renfro said. “Me and him got reps next to each other for I don’t know how many years. So, just knowing how he plays and his steps, it has been nice to play next to him.”

Although Bortolini was an outstanding blocker, his shotgun snaps were uneven. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo noted Thursday Renfro is an efficient snapper.

“He is as crisp a snapper as I have been around,” Longo said. “He gets it back there.”

Renfro was asked whether he has watched highlights of his last college game. He hasn’t.

“It wasn’t my best game,” he said. “Also, not a great memory for me.

“I’m ready to get back out there with boys and play some Big Ten football.”

