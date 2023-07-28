How long until Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey returns from meniscus surgery? Here's what we know

The Miami Dolphins are going to have to wait to see their newest star make his debut.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was injured on the second day of Dolphins training camp, needing a cart to take him off the practice field Thursday, July 27. It was announced later in the day that the three-time All-Pro suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and would miss six to eight weeks. He was scheduled to have surgery Friday afternoon.

The injury is a big blow to the Dolphins, who came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Along with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, Ramsey was meant to anchor one of the best secondaries in the NFL. The Florida State alum has been named to the Pro Bowl six of his seven year in the league, and he was part of the Los Angeles Rams team that won the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

Here's what we know about Ramsey's injuries and what the Dolphins do next:

How did Jalen Ramsey get injured?

Ramsey was guarding receiver Tyreek Hill near the end of practice Thursday, July 28 when the cornerback suffered a non-contact injury and collided with Hill. He limped off the field and got into a golf cart, which carried him to the locker room.

"He told all of his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the following day.

Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening: "I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho!"

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵



Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

How long will Jalen Ramsey be out?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, July 28 that Ramsey would miss 6-8 weeks.

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source.



Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

The Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season Sept. 10, just over six weeks after Ramsey's injury.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Ramsey could be out until December.

More info and clarity on #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey: Sources say while no firm determination will be made until surgery, the likely outcome is a full meniscus repair, bringing Ramsey back in December if all goes well. The best and healthiest option. pic.twitter.com/rcQsbo3dtx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2023

Ramsey posted a message on the social media site formerly known as Twitter that seems to indicate his recovery could take longer: "That end of the season push gon be legendary!"

That end of the season push gon be legendary! 🙏🏾🧡🩵 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

The timetable depends on the type of surgery Ramsey requires.

How long does a torn meniscus take to heal?

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, there are two types of meniscus surgery: a partial meniscectomy and full meniscus repair. In a meniscectomy, the damaged tissue is trimmed away, and recovery takes about 3-6 weeks. With meniscus repair, the torn pieces are stitched together, and recovery can take 3-6 months.

Dolphins fans react to Jalen Ramsey knee injury, surgery

Who will replace Jalen Ramsey on the Dolphins?

Fortunately, the Dolphins are deep in the secondary. Xavien Howard has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years, so it will be up to him to lock down half of the field in Ramsey's absence.

Kader Kohou broke through last season as the starter across from Howard. The undrafted rookie signed from Texas A&M-Commerce posted an interception, forced a fumble and made 72 tackles, good for fifth on the team, across 15 appearances (13 starts) last season.

The Dolphins also could look to rookie Cam Smith, whom Miami took in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

"Cam is a very talented football player," GM Chris Grier said after the draft. "In the AFC, with a lot of talented quarterbacks and teams, you can never have enough corners. He's versatile. He has instincts. Where he was in the draft, we just couldn't pass on the opportunity."

How does the Jalen Ramsey injury compare to those of Joe Burrow and Garrett Wilson?

Ramsey wasn't the only big-name player to suffer an injury Thursday. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a right calf strain, and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson injured his ankle and left early.

Burrow, a perennial candidate for NFL MVP, had no timetable for his recovery as of 1 p.m. Friday, July 28. Burrow rolled out to make a pass and ended up clutching his leg. The former Heisman winner limped for a while before sitting on the field and waiting for the cart.

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow.



Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

Wilson limped off the practice field, but Jets coach Robert Saleh said he believes the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't suffer a serious injury. The former Ohio State star is expected to be a key part in a revamped Jets offense headed by new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

— Palm Beach Post Dolphins reporters Joe Schad and Hal Habib contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jalen Ramsey injury: What we know about Miami Dolphins cornerback