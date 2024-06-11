Long-time sports editor, writer Alain St. Pierre heading into retirement

Jun. 11—MASSENA — A long-time editor and writer who covered the local sports scenes is hanging up his notebook and pen and calling it a career.

"I thought about it for the last six months. I'm in a good place for it," Alain St. Pierre said.

A 1980 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, St. Pierre attended McGill University in Montreal for five years and then found himself in the newsroom.

"I worked at the (Ogdensburg) Journal for two years as the city government reporter. I just kind of burned out," he said.

However, while he was working in that role, he also found himself getting a small taste of sports.

As a city government reporter, I had to have stories done after the meetings," St. Pierre said.

While he was in the newsroom, he was sometimes taking phone calls from coaches to assist Dave Shea and Steve Heaton, the Journal's sports writers.

After taking some time off, St. Pierre came back to the newsroom in the summer of 1987. This time, he ventured into sports for the first time on part-time basis for the Watertown Daily Times, working out of the newspaper's Canton office and turning his childhood love of sports into words.

'I just always loved playing sports," he said.

St. Pierre filled that role until he got a call from Joseph Gray, who was the editor of the Massena Observer.

"In October of '88, both the Massena and Potsdam papers lost their sports editors. Joe Gray called me out of the blue. I was in the right place at the right time," he said.

He was asked to become part-time sports editor for both the Massena Observer and Potsdam Courier-Freeman. Both positions were 20 hours, making it similar to a full-time position.

Both newspapers soon merged, and he became the full-time editor for the Daily Courier-Observer

"I was actually the last sports editor for the Massena Observer, which came out twice a week. I was also the last sports editor for the Potsdam Courier-Freeman, which came out weekly at the time," St. Pierre said.

He treasures a group photo that was taken the first night the Daily Courier-Observer rolled off the presses. Many familiar faces, he said, including Gray, former Daily Courier-Observer editor Ryne R. Martin and others.

"I know everybody in that picture," he said.

He also knows many individuals who have been part of the sports scene he has covered over the years, attending as many games as possible. He'd be there if one started at 4 p.m., and then would move on to another game that started at 5 p.m. and others later in the evening.

"I had days where I'd catch parts of five games. Those are the fun times," St. Pierre said.

For games he couldn't attend, he made sure to get the results from coaches.

"That's the big thing, the cooperation of coaches," he said. "Technology changes. We went from phone calls to getting pictures and scorebooks. That's how we communicate a lot with the coaches — computer, emails, texts, things like that."

When high schools and colleges were on break, he would turn his attention to other sports.

"Down time is a misnomer. There's men's soccer, women's soccer, boxing. Until COVID, there was youth lacrosse and youth soccer. COVID really decimated that summer soccer," he said.

St. Pierre has had an opportunity to witness some memorable sports highlights — local high school teams winning state championships, interviewing athletes who made an impact on the sport, attending a celebration after the Clarkson women's hockey team won the national title. He has also interviewed individuals who have gone on to bigger and better things, like Lisbon's Rick Carlisle, who coaches the NBA's Indiana Pacers, and Brasher's Derek Lalonde, who coaches the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

"I got to see some pretty cool stuff," he said.

Getting recognition for others has always been St. Pierre's goal.

"I've never been in it for myself. The names that followed the byline were always the most important," he said.

Thomas Miller, who has coached Massena Central School basketball and assisted with baseball and football, said St. Pierre always brought a positive attitude no matter what sport he was covering.

"He always found the best ways to portray our student athletes. He was always the cheerful guy on the sidelines. He was always making sure Section 10 got the right coverage for our student athletes," he said.

In addition, Miller said, "He was very personable, which made it easier on all of the coaches and teams."

St. Pierre said he'll miss going to games, taking pictures of the action, and talking to the coaches. But, he'll find other ways to keep himself occupied.

"We had a camp built three years ago. We eventually may end up making that our year-round house," he said.

He'll also have more time to spend on his garden, as well as a craft business he has had on the side — creating "Goof Balls," golf balls that are carved out and turned into tiny suncatchers.