It’s been such a long time since 49ers lost to Rams in regular season

The 49ers on Sunday will visit SoFi Stadium looking for their ninth consecutive regular season win over the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco did lose the 2021 NFC championship game to LA, but the club hasn’t fallen to Sean McVay’s squad since the 2018 season. It hasn’t just been because of a talent disparity between the two teams. Both teams have been at worst competitive over that stretch, but the 49ers have simply dominated the matchup.

On Sunday the 49ers will aim to extend their win overall win streak and their win streak over the Rams in the regular season. Before we get to kickoff though, we wanted to look back at the last time the 49ers lost to the Rams. To do that we rewound to the final week of the 2018 season where the Rams knocked off San Francisco 48-32 in LA and pulled out some facts from that game:

Starting QBs

49ers: Nick Mullens

Rams: Jared Goff

This was part of Mullens’ first time starting for the 49ers. He debuted eight weeks prior to that. Mullens is now entering his seventh year in the league after joining the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted rookie.

49ers leading rusher

The 49ers’ leading rusher in that loss to the Rams in 2019 was Alfred Morris. It was a huge day for Morris who posted 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Defensive turnover

Fred Warner led the 49ers in tackles. After that there are 10 players among the team leaders who are no longer with the team. Arik Armstead is the only other player who played on defense who is still on the team.

Top song

The No. 1 song in the US that week was ‘Thank U, Next’ by Ariana Grande.

Gas prices

The average price of a gallon of gas was $2.72. It’s now pushing $4.00.

League leaders

The NFL’s league leaders in 2018 featuring a bunch of players who are either retired or no longer effect. Ben Roethlisberger was the league’s leading passer. Ezekiel Elliott was the rushing leader, and WR Julio Jones was the leading receiver.

