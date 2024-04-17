Long time Pee Dee football coach Mickey Moss passes away

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Long-time Pee Dee football coach at East Clarendon and Lake City Mickey Moss passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.

After leading East Clarendon High School to the 1985 football state championship and a short stint at Saluda High School, Moss arrived at Lake City High School in 1991 to take over as the head football coach and athletic director.

Over the next 13 years, Moss not only became Lake City’s all-time winningest coach with 86 victories and a 1994 lower state runner-up finish, but he also mentored hundreds of young men with dozens earning college scholarships and a few making it to the professional ranks.

Moss was enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Beyond the football field, Moss is credited with taking the Lake City Athletic Department to new heights as he oversaw the completion of the LCHS gymnasium project, renovated Ward Memorial Stadium with new bleachers and playing turf, constructed the current baseball and softball fields, and created the soccer and wrestling programs.

Moss resided in Blacksburg with his wife, Cathy. They have two sons, Mike and Matt, and four grandchildren. Matt is an assistant coach at Myrtle Beach High School under head coach Mickey Wilson.

** Information courtesy of Lake City Panthers Athletic Department

