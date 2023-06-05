Long-time NFL coach Leslie Frazier visiting Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is never satisfied. He’s constantly looking for ways to improve the organization whether it be in terms of personnel, scouting, or within the front office.

Last week, the team officially hired Ryan Cowden as the executive advisor to the GM and now they’re taking a look at long-time NFL coach Leslie Frazier.

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reports that Frazier is meeting with the Giants on Monday and that visit will likely carry over into Tuesday. This comes after an initial dialog at the NFL’s recent Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After attending the NFL’s recent Accelerator Program in Minneapolis, former #Bills AHC & DC Leslie Frazier spent two days with the #Packers, is currently spending two days with the #Commanders, and is scheduled to spend two days with the #Giants after that to maintain dialogue. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2023

The Giants had sent special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and running backs coach Jeff Nixon to the aforementioned accelerator program.

Frazier is no stranger to Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll having spent the previous six years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, first as the assistant head coach and, more recently, as the assistant head coach.

In February, the Bills announced that Frazier would not return as their assistant head coach/defensive coordinator and that he intended to take a year away from football.

As Anderson notes, Frazier has also previously met with the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

Prior to Daboll being named Giants head coach, Frazier was among those who interviewed for the job.

