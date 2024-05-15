Long-time Klopp assistant Lijnders named Salzburg coach

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Long-serving Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders has been appointed head coach of Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg from next season onwards.

Salzburg said on Wednesday that the 41-year-old Dutchman has signed a three-year contract until 2027.

Apart from a brief stint in 2018 in charge of Dutch second-tier side NEC Nijmegen, Lijnders has been an assistant coach, at Liverpool 2015-2017 and since 2018. He was previously also youth team coach at PSV Eindhoven and Porto.

Klopp said in January that he would be leaving after almost nine years in charge at the end of the season, and Lijnders then also announced his Anfield departure with the aim of becoming head coach.

Salzburg had been looking for a new helmsman after Gerhard Struber was dismissed in April, with Onur Cinel acting as caretaker for the remaining games. Salzburg can claim an 11th straight league title in the weekend season finale, but only if leaders Sturm Graz lose their match.

"We have been able to get an ideal candidate for the coaching position at FC Red Bull Salzburg in Pepijn Lijnders," Salzburg sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner said.

"He is a real football expert and has been a huge influence on a very successful time for Liverpool with his qualities in developing players. The discussions with him were a great success, and there was a clear agreement on the way we want to play, what we are about as a club, and where we want to go together.

Lijnders said: "I’m proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg and it’s a real privilege for me to be here. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool, I am joining another beautiful club with a strong structure and an even better academy."