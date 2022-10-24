Long-time Eagles WR Greg Ward back on practice squad

Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday.

Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.

Because the Eagles released him, he was eligible to rejoin the team. If he had remained on IR, he would not have been.

Ward has been released seven times by the Eagles since first joining the team on May 11, 2017.

Ward, now 27, first joined the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Houston, where he was a starting quarterback. He won a Super Bowl ring as part of the team’s practice squad that year and also spent time on the practice squad in 2018 before a brief stint with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF in 2019.

He rejoined the Eagles for the 2019 season and with injuries sidelining a bunch of receivers, he became Carson Wentz’s favorite target during the late-season run to the playoffs. He caught 28 passes for 254 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ last six games.

Ward then led the Eagles with 53 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020, but with his snap count down from 791 to 245 last year he had just seven receptions for 95 yards but with three TDs.

His 88 catches are 7th-most in franchise history by an undrafted player.

Ward becomes the fourth wide receiver on the practice squad, along with Olympic hurdler Devon Allen and veterans Deon Cain and Auden Tate. Of that group, Tate is 25, Cain is 26 and Allen and Ward are 27.

Ward could be a future option for the Eagles as a punt returner if the Eagles decide to move on from Britain Covey, although his career average of 5.7 is actually lower than Covey’s 6.6. Ward was the Eagles’ primary returner in 2020.

