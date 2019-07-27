It's been a long time coming for Adam Shaheen, but he's finally healthy and ready to prove it

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - His career wasn't supposed to go like this, and Adam Shaheen knows that.

After walking on to the Division II Ashland University football team, Shaheen proceeded to make an indelible impact on the Eagles, setting a single-season record for touchdown receptions in 2016. After just two seasons, Shaheen left the school 10th all-time in receiving yards and 6th in catches. When the Bears took him in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft, it was the highest anyone from Ashland had ever been drafted.

Since then? A rookie campaign that saw him appear in 13 games with only 12 catches and 127 yards, then ended a month early when a chest injury shut him down with three games left. He started 2018 on the IR with an ankle injury, returned eight weeks later and suffered a concussion in his first game back. His second year stats: six games, rive receptions, and 48 yards. Shaheen -- who had never been injury prone up to then -- is learning to take it in stride.

"You know what, that's life," he said after Friday's practice. "That's going to happen. It happened - it's how I respond. So I've been doing things that I can do every day, and just keep adding more things to that routine.

"It makes them long days, but it helps me be healthy after football and now? It's all worth it."

The concussion, which happened on a two-point conversion against the Vikings, was a particularly frustrating moment for Shaheen. He had never been diagnosed with one before, didn't feel any of the typical symptoms associated, and was eager to contribute after missing the previous 12 games.

"It wasn't like I was in a dark room and couldn't talk to anybody, I felt like myself," he said.

"At the time you're mad, you're like -- I don't feel anything, I want to play. But I think 10 years, 15 years down the road, I'll be appreciative of it. I already am more appreciative of them - I get it, I understand. I want to be able to talk to my kids."

It's a lot of pressure for a second-round player who was once nicknamed Baby Gronk. You'd hardly blame anyone for struggling to deal with multiple freak injuries derailing the first two seasons of a promising career.

"I'm pretty even-keel, unless you get me in some uker games with my family," Shaheen said with a smile. " As long as I do what I can day in and day out, then what are you going to do? Can't do anything more than that. So that's kind of been my mentality, and I think it's helped me just keep going, keep moving."

His role in the Bears offense remains to be seen. While many consider him the Y in Matt Nagy's system, Shaheen shook off the idea that he's one type of tight end or the other, insisting that he's more than capable of doing both. The Bears tight end room is perhaps the biggest question mark on the offense, as both the depth and durability of the current depth chart remain relatively unknown. Trey Burton isn't feeling 100% yet, and Shaheen still doesn't have the range of motion he would like from his lower half. He's feeling better than he has in a long time, though, and that's not insignificant.

"[I've] done a lot of stuff," he said. "A lot of work on my foot, ankle, legs, hips. It really jacks it up when you overcompensate on your legs, so I have a routine that I've been doing and getting better every day. It's been an absolute grind since the end of the year really just to get to where I am now, in a good place."

It's been a long time coming for Adam Shaheen, but he's finally healthy and ready to prove it