How long will the Texans versus Deshaun Watson drama play out?

Mark Lane
·2 min read
One of the best rivalries in Houston sports at the moment is Texans versus Deshaun Watson.

The three-time Pro Bowler is disillusioned with the team that drafted him in Round 1 in 2017 and gave him an extension in September of 2020 that locks him up through the 2025 season. Although there are rumors and scenarios galore of where Watson will play in 2021 given that he has requested a trade, the organization has stated they have no intentions to trade Watson.

How long then will the standoff between Watson and the Texans last?

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the expectation is Watson will still be on the team by the time mandatory minicamps start, which in pre-lockdown years has been early June. The Texans would be able to fine Watson for not participating.

It could go that long as general manager Nick Caserio told reporters at new coach David Culley’s introductory press conference that the club was not going to deal away their franchise quarterback.

“Just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” Caserio said on Jan. 29. “He’s had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started. And we have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team and we look forward opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring.”

The Texans have to get on the same page with Watson fast. A holdout that lasts throughout the spring and into training camp could be the type of distraction that would affect team chemistry, which is what Houston needs to forge after their 4-12 finish in 2020.

When is the best time for the Texans to trade QB Deshaun Watson?

