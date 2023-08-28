What are long-term ramifications of Chris Jones' holdout? 'NFL Total Access'
The "Total Access" crew discusses the long-term ramifications of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones' holdout.
An extended holdout through the first half of the season could cost Jones roughly $10 million in fines.
It's an exciting week in the NFL, and Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab are here to give their analysis on all the latest news. Will Levis has a lifetime mayonnaise sponsorship, Chris Jones is threatening to hold out deep into the regular season, Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade, Baker Mayfield has been named the starter and the Baltimore Ravens lost their 24-game preseason win streak. Later, the duo each give a team that's changed their minds through their surprising play this preseason and check in on each of the rookie quarterbacks (plus Jordan Love) as the preseason starts to come to a close.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Three weeks of deep exploration into a three-team expansion plan including Stanford, Cal and SMU appears to coming to an end.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Bieniemy brought his version of the West Coast offense to Washington.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.