Long-term Manchester City transfer target and current England international reveals Rodri admiration

One of Manchester City’s identified long-term transfer targets has now revealed his admiration for Pep Guardiola’s mainstay defensive midfielder Rodri.

The Spanish international has been at the very forefront of Pep Guardiola’s success since he first arrived at the Etihad Stadium in a blockbuster move from Atletico Madrid in the summer window of 2019.

Despite requiring his first season to settle into the Manchester City line-up, and work under Fernandinho whilst learning from the Brazilian icon, Rodri has since gone on to become irreplaceable in the squad, recording several history-defining moments himself.

However, as part of the Etihad Stadium officials’ ongoing search to find a suitable back-up to Rodri for the forthcoming season, one breakthrough profile has caught their eye for both club and now country.

Speaking during a recent interview ahead of England’s European Championship group stage game against Slovenia on Tuesday night, Adam Wharton to keen to express his feeling that Rodri is the best in defensive midfield in world football, whilst glowing with praise.

“You see how consistent he’s been in the last few seasons and the way he plays. He rarely has a bad game,” Wharton explained, in light of recent suggestions that he is a player of interest to the Premier League champions.

He continued, “He’s got a bit of everything. He’s good on the ball, stops attacks, keeps teams penned in. When they clear it, he’s always there to clean it up. He isn’t dribbling past five players. You don’t need to do that in that position.

“He just keeps it, gives it and keeps the ball moving to move the opposition. That’s when the gaps come and you can give it to the great players at the top of the pitch.”

Adam Wharton has been thrusted into the limelight across European football this calendar year alone, having made the switch to Crystal Palace during the January transfer window from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old joined Oliver Glasner’s team for an initial transfer fee of £18 million, which could potentially rise to £22 million and would be likely to do so depending on the contractual terms of the deal, given the player’s outstanding qualities.

Wharton is yet to be trusted in Gareth Southgate’s European Championship starting line-ups at present, but questions over the team’s performances thus far in the competition has led to increasing calls for the youngster to be thrust into action.