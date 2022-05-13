Long stretch of road games following London trip could challenge 2022 Packers

The Green Bay Packers will travel to London to play the New York Giants on Oct. 9, return home for one game against the New York Jets seven days later and then embark on what could be the toughest stretch of the 2022 schedule over the next seven games, of which five will be played on the road.

The Packers won’t get a bye following the overseas trip to the United Kingdom, but the Week 14 bye was by design. General manager Brian Gutekunst said the team requested a later bye week because the Packers go to London so early in the season (Week 5).

The NFL did sandwich the London trip between two home games (vs. Patriots in Week 4, vs. Jets in Week 6), providing some reprieve, but a grueling stretch of five road games in seven weeks awaits after.

“There’s a stretch where we’re away five of seven games. That’s a tough stretch of away games,” Gutekunst told Packers.com.

After flying home from London and then playing the Jets on Oct. 16, the Packers have a three-game road trip (at Washington Commanders, at Buffalo Bills, at Detroit Lions), two games at home in a four-day span (vs. Dallas Cowboys, vs. Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football”) and then a two-game road trip (at Philadelphia Eagles, at Chicago Bears) before the Week 14 bye, the latest possible bye.

Between Week 5 and the team’s bye, or a stretch of over 70 days, the Packers will play just three games in Green Bay.

The Packers do get a mini-bye week following the Thursday night game against Tennessee in Week 11, but Matt LaFleur’s team will have to endure a grueling 10-week stretch first.

The reward is a late bye week to rest up for the home stretch and playing three of the final four games at Lambeau Field to finish the season, including a primetime game against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and back-to-back games against NFC North foes (Minnesota Vikings, Lions).

