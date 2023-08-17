Go long: Star receivers open up Licking County offenses

NEWARK — Call it $5 or jackpot, every aspiring receiver has fought with buddies for a high pass in the backyard.

Gavin Chinn still does it except on a bigger patch of grass under brighter lights. The Utica senior receiver enjoyed a breakout 2022 season thanks to his ability to go up in the air and snatch long passes out of the air, a play that not only can flip momentum and change the scoreboard but also cause a sideline to come to life and go viral on social media.

“I would say the long pass is what gets our crowd the most hyped,” said Chinn, who led Utica with 34 catches for 727 yards and nine TDs. “Just growing up and messing around with my friends throwing the ball has helped me so far.”

Utica's Gavin Chinn recorded 727 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Coaches are conservative by nature, but those in Licking County are beginning to loosen the reins and let their quarterbacks and receivers take control.

“That’s my favorite thing to do in football," said Dante Varrasso, Granville’s star senior receiver. "I am really lucky in our offense I get to do that more times than probably other schools. I would argue it’s the most exciting (play).”

Odds are one of Ohio’s seven state champions in December still will do it by running exclusively in between the tackles. As the sport becomes a bigger and faster game, every yard of space available must be used by an offense.

Granville's Dante Varrasso led Licking County with 65 catches, 906 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

With many of Licking County’s best players such as Watkins Memorial’s Victor Oliver, Licking Heights’ Reggie Crawford and Heath’s Kaden Green specializing and excelling on the defensive side of the ball, offenses must counter by pushing the envelope.

“You might not go vertical a ton, but you have to have the threat of it,” Utica coach Charlie Rowley said. “You have to throw it horizontally, too. Threatening the entire field us a big part of being balanced no matter how much you run or throw it.”

It is a transition Hall of Fame coach Randy Baughman began making at Licking Valley almost two decades ago. Running a spread offense now is normal for the Panthers, and they excelled with a no-huddle element last season.

Licking Valley's Kam Walker catches a pass against defense Utica's Gavin Tussey during a scrimmage on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Hayden Rodgers connected with Ayden Stalnaker 35 times for 894 yards and eight TDs last season for Valley. Stalnaker graduated, but Rodgers still has a several Panthers, who can run under his long bombs.

“I believe in the guys we have now — Kam Walker, Alex Phelps, Trent Clark and Marshall Carr — we have been repping a lot in practice,” Rodgers said. “It’s that bond you have when you are together through two-a-day practices. When we have that hour break, we are building that trust together where you can look to the guy next to you and know, ‘Yes, he is going to make that play.’ Ayden was that guy, and Trent took little tips from him.”

Generations of coaches in Ohio were required to repeat Woody Hayes’ alleged famous quip that three things can happen when you pass and two are bad.

Lakewood's Isaiah Mitchell catches a pass during Midnight Madness at Calhoun Memorial Field on Monday, July 31, 2023.

To run 3 yards and create a cloud of dust, however, coaches have had to get more creative. Lakewood senior Isaiah Mitchell totaled 734 receiving yards last season, but defenses never know where and when he will get the ball.

“The biggest thing we are looking at is how we can get the ball into Isaiah’s hands and how we can give (senior quarterback Adam Crawford) more time to make great decisions because that has been the struggle we’ve had,” Lakewood coach John Poulnott said. “How can we allow our playmakers to make those explosive plays so we can stretch the field vertically and laterally? Every coach is doing that, but we do have two special guys there and then you throw Nate Lee into the mix as a really good target at tight end.”

Throwing the ball downfield is nothing new at Granville. Varrasso became the next in a long line of standout receivers that recently included his older brother Dominic and, since coach Wes Schroeder took over, All-Ohioans Keshawn Bonner and Christian Hilton.

Varrasso added his name to that list in 2022, making 65 catches for 906 yards and 11 TDs. He now has a new quarterback in junior Beckett Long at the helm.

If Long needs a big play this season, he can send it deep, and rest assured Varrasso will be waiting on the other end.

“The coaches have obviously coached some really great players, and they have a great football IQ. Whatever the situation is, their confidence in me just means everything," Varrasso said. “Me and Beckett have been working all offseason and developing that trust.”

