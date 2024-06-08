Long shot Dornoch fends off Mindframe, Sierra Leone in unique running of Belmont Stakes

Dornoch, at 17-1 odds, hit the line first on Saturday night to win a unique 2024 edition of the Belmont Stakes.

Trained by Danny Gargan and ridden by Luis Saez, Dornoch emerged from post position 6 to claim the final race of horse racing’s Triple Crown season.

Dornoch’s victory came in a much different Belmont Stakes than usual.

With Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, out of action due to ongoing renovations, this year’s Grade 1, $2 million Belmont Stakes took place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

And because of the configuration of Saratoga’s main track, this year’s Belmont Stakes was run at 1 1/4 miles instead of the usual 1 1/2 miles at Belmont Park.

While the 1 1/4-mile distance is still longer than the other two legs of the Triple Crown — the Preakness Stakes is contested over 1 3/16 miles and the Kentucky Derby is run over 1 1/8 miles — it still represents a significantly shorter distance than usual for the Belmont Stakes.

Dornoch is 4-2-0 in eight career starts and improves to 2-0-0 in four starts this year. Dornoch ran 10th in the Kentucky Derby, his most recent race prior to Saturday. Dornoch broke from post position 1, the furthest inside post, in the Derby.

Luis Saez guides Dornoch, right, leads Mindframe and Irad Ortiz Jr. during the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

The colt delivered Gargan his first victory in a Triple Crown race.

Saez, Dornoch’s jockey, now has a pair of Belmont Stakes victories: He also won the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality.

Former MLB outfielder Jayson Werth has an ownership stake in Dornoch, who is a brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Mindframe, the lightly raced Todd Pletcher trainee, finished second. Sierra Leone — which ran second in the Kentucky Derby and was part of a historic three-way photo finish in that race — ran third in the Belmont Stakes. Honor Marie came in fourth.

Fractions from the Belmont Stakes included the opening quarter-mile being run in 22.99 seconds, the opening half-mile being run in 47.25 seconds and the opening three quarters of a mile being run in 1:10.67.

A $1 superfecta placed on Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie yielded more than $3,200.

The previous Triple Crown winners this year — Mystik Dan (Kentucky Derby) and Seize the Grey (Preakness Stakes) — both finished out of the money in the Belmont.

Luis Saez Jr. celebrates winning the Belmont Stakes aboard Dornoch at Saratoga Race Course.

