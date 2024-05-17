Long-serving Morris to leave Saracens

Dom Morris first joined Saracens at the age of 15 [Getty Images]

Saracens centre Dom Morris is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has spent this season on loan at Welsh side Ospreys, has played 61 times for the club.

He is one of three more players who will depart in the summer, alongside winger Ben Harris and loose forward Ollie Stonham.

They follow the likes of Owen Farrell, the Vunipola brothers and Alex Lewington in deciding to end their time at the club this summer.

"I’ve made lifelong friends, memories and genuinely feel like I’ve grown from a boy to a man at this club having played here since the age of 15," Morris told the club website.

"Never in a million years did I think I’d put on the Saracens jersey, the team I grew up supporting, once, let alone be apart of this team for the last nine years."