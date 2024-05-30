Long-serving Graham 'buzzing' to extend United stay

Ross Graham has signed a two-year deal to extend his stint as Dundee United's longest-serving current player.

The defender - dubbed the 'Blairgowrie Baresi' by supporters - made 24 appearances in last season's title-winning campaign and regained his first-team place in the closing months amid injuries to Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt.

Graham, 23, made his United debut six years ago and is now sticking around at Tannadice until 2026, with the option of a further year.

He told the United website: "I’m buzzing to finally get this over the line - I love the club, the city and the fans and it felt right to continue my journey here.

"Last season was amazing to bring the club back to where they belong, it was really special to be a part of.

"The gaffer has a really good project brewing here that I’m looking forward to being a part of."

Manager Jim Goodwin, who has also secured Louis Moult and Holt on extended deals, said: "Ross has shown maturity beyond his years ever since my arrival to the club.

"Not only does his impeccable performance level speak for itself, but his attitude on a day-to-day basis, even when out of favour, was flawless."