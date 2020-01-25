After long road to the Pro Bowl, Jaylon Smith calls the game “a blessing”

Some players don’t think the Pro Bowl is worth their time. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is not one of those players.

Smith, who suffered a severe knee injury in his final college game, missed his rookie season because of that injury, and for a time didn’t know if he’d fully recover, is in his first Pro Bowl this year. He’s looking forward to being out there on Sunday.

“It’s a blessing anytime. Just growing up as a child, you always watched these games and they used to be in Hawaii,” Smith told the Dallas Morning News. “I cannot wait until I get an opportunity to play in the Pro Bowl. For this to happen, it’s a blessing man.”

Smith made the Pro Bowl because Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly dropped out. For every player who is chosen to the Pro Bowl but doesn’t participate, someone else considers it a great honor. Smith is in that latter category.