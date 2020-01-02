Long Recovery Ahead for Rashaad Penny

Wildcard weekend is ahead of us with four games that are projected to be close. Only the Saints are favored by more than a touchdown at home against the Vikings. For those in playoff fantasy leagues be sure to check out John Daigle’s top-50 rankings.

Rashaad Penny had "more than just a normal ACL" tear and surgery.

Coach Pete Carroll noted that there were “other things they just had to clean out" and that "all the expectations are that he'll make it back, but it was a legit surgery that's going to call for the full length of time." Based on Carroll’s comments it sounds like Penny might struggle to be ready for the start of next season. Starting RB Chris Carson is out for the season but doesn’t need hip surgery and is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season. This means we could see a bit more of RB Travis Homer who racked up 62 yards on 10 carries against the 49ers in Week 17. If Homer continues to play well in the playoffs he could carve out a role behind Carson early in the 2020 season.

Playoff Injury Updates

Seahawks at Eagles

Coach Doug Pederson said Zach Ertz (ribs, kidney) has yet to be cleared for contact. This is a bad sign for Ertz who will face an uphill battle to play on Sunday. If he isn’t cleared, Dallas Goedert will continue to see an increased target share. … Miles Sanders (ankle) didn’t participate in Wednesday's practice. He’s expected to play on Sunday but will need to get in a limited practice before Sunday to have a chance at suiting up. … Nelson Agholor (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Agholor may not suit up again this season and shouldn’t be expected to play this week. … Seahawks DL Jadeveon Clowney (core) did not participate in practice Wednesday. His participation is something to keep an eye on leading up to game time.

Titans at Patriots

Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13 against the Colts but is expected to return for their matchup against the Patriots. He’s a big upgrade for their pass defense and will likely cover rookie N’Keal Harry. … Julian Edelman (shoulder, knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He’s been hindered by injuries the past month or so but he’ll still play. Even at less than 100 percent, Edelman is a strong play in daily fantasy leagues. …

Bills at Texans

Bills CB Levi Wallace (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice. This is a good sign for Wallace who wasn’t able to practice on Tuesday. He’ll likely cover Will Fuller should both be active. … Will Fuller (groin) remained limited for Wednesday's practice. Bill O’Brien said Fuller is “progressing” but isn’t certain he’ll play. Other sources have noted that he’s expected to play. In a playoff game, It makes sense he’ll give it a try even if he’s at less than 100 percent. ... J.J Watt (shoulder) was limited for Wednesday's practice. This is Watt’s first practice since being activated off injured reserve and he’s expected to play against the Bills. It’s unclear how effective he’ll be after tearing his pec two months ago.

Vikings at Saints

Dalvin Cook (shoulder) said he feels "refreshed" and is at "full strength" for the Vikings' Wild Card matchup with the Saints Sunday. There doesn’t seem to be much of a question whether or not he’ll play. He’s one of the top DFS plays of the weekend. … Alexander Mattison (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday. Both Mattison and Cook will be active for Minnesota’s matchup against the Saints. …

Quick Hits

Redskins hired ex-Raiders coach Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. Del Rio has been out of the league for two years but with Ron Rivera coming in as the new head coach he wanted another strong leader in Del Rio. Rivera is expected to interview current OC Kevin O’Connell for the same position. … NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Browns "chief strategy officer" Paul DePodesta is in charge of hiring the team's new coach. He isn’t the current GM but it wouldn’t be surprising if he found a way to slide into that role. … NBC Sports' JP Finlay reports Redskins fired OL coach Bill Callahan. Even though Callahan did a good job, Rivera largely cleaned house and Callahan was among the casualties.