Long plays powering Brock Purdy, Niners against Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers continued to ride with Brock Purdy against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.
The rookie quarterback led a 99-yard drive that opened the scoring as Ray-Ray McLeod did the bulk of the work with a 71-yard scoring run.
The exclamation point on a 99-yard drive ‼️@RMIII_34


— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
In the second half, Purdy connected with George Kittle for a 34-yard play.
Jingle Bell Brock!@brockpurdy13 x @gkittle46


— San Francisco 49ers – x (@49ers) December 24, 2022
13 dropped a DIME to @gkittle46 for a career high 7th touchdown of the season!


— San Francisco 49ers – x (@49ers) December 24, 2022
Sharing is caring 🙌


— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Midway through the third quarter, the Niners led the Commanders, 14-7, in a game the visitors needed in the playoff race.