Long plays powering Brock Purdy, Niners against Commanders

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The San Francisco 49ers continued to ride with Brock Purdy against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

The rookie quarterback led a 99-yard drive that opened the scoring as Ray-Ray McLeod did the bulk of the work with a 71-yard scoring run.

In the second half, Purdy connected with George Kittle for a 34-yard play.

 

Midway through the third quarter, the Niners led the Commanders, 14-7, in a game the visitors needed in the playoff race.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

