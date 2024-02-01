How long will Pats' rebuild take? Curran and Perry discuss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots enter the 2024 offseason in unfamiliar territory. They're coming off an abysmal 4-13 campaign, they own the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the offense needs an overhaul, and Bill Belichick isn't in charge for the first time in 24 years.

Suffice it to say, new head coach Jerod Mayo has his work cut out for him. The rebuild process is underway with Mayo assembling his coaching staff. DeMarcus Covington is being promoted from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer was hired as special teams coordinator, and Alex Van Pelt will reportedly replace Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator.

Next, the focus will be on improving the talent on the roster, particularly on the offensive side. Adding a competent quarterback would be a nice start, but there are several other glaring holes on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room.

Even if the Patriots nail the offseason, it could take a few years before they return to contention in the loaded AFC. How long should Pats fans be willing to wait? Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran discussed how long the rebuild could take on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"I think realistically it's three years to get back to contention," Perry said. "If we want to be glass half full about this thing right now, we've seen it happen less time than that. Look at the Houston Texans. ... They were so far away. I mean, they were 3-13 in 2022. And I would argue they had fewer pieces defensively than the Patriots have now. New head coach, new quarterback, relatively new GM in Nick Caserio, as experienced as he's been in NFL years.

"So, it all depends on if you can find, obviously, the right piece at quarterback and a couple of pieces around that player that you know are gonna be able to perform at a high level. And this is so rare, so I don't want to act like this is the reasonable expectation for the Patriots, because it's not, but if you can find the right guy at that position it can jumpstart everything."

The Texans went 10-7 and clinched a playoff berth under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who they selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. Seeing how they bounced back after a horrendous 2022 campaign gives some hope that the Patriots can follow their model and do the same.

Curran believes whoever the Patriots go with at QB should get a long leash. However, he isn't convinced that selecting a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft would be the smartest move.

"In order for that guy to be the right guy, he needs to have the time to make decisions and make mistakes," Curran said. "Realistically, I don't care who it is, whoever it is is probably going to throw 15 picks as a rookie. Hopefully, he can get to 20 touchdown passes. ...

"But I look at those things and I keep thinking to myself, you're probably going to be a top-10 selecting team in 2025 as well. Build the line. Trade down. Add a pick. Build the line."

