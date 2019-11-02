Long pass, saving tackle lift The Citadel over ETSU 31-27

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Brandon Rainey and Raleigh Webb hooked up on a 73-yard touchdown and the defense followed with a goal-line stand to give The Citadel a 31-27 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Webb raced past the defense and no one was within 10 yards of him as he hauled in Webb's pass and raced the final 45 yards into the end zone. Jacob Godek's 100th-consecutive PAT made it 31-27 with 4:12 to play.

The Buccaneers quickly marched downfield, reaching The Citadel 6 before Trey Mitchell threw three incomplete passes and Nate Adkins was stopped at the 1 after a 5-yard reception. Phil Barrett's tackle with 1:34 to play gave the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2 Southern Conference) their fourth-straight win.

ETSU (2-7, 0-6) took a 27-17 lead on Mitchell's third touchdown pass less than a minute into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up almost 10 minutes. Rainey scored on a sneak. ETSU then used up five minutes before punting to The Citadel 19, setting up the winning bomb.

Rainey was 4 of 6 for 154 yards and seven runners combined for 229 yards rushing.

Mitchell threw for 204 yards with Will Huzzie making seven catches for 143 yards and a 59-yard yard TD to open the scoring for ETSU. Quay Holmes ran for 120 yards.