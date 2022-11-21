Long pass to Keenan Allen sets up go-ahead TD for Chargers
Keenan Allen was seeing spot duty on Sunday as he returned to action after missing multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
In the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert needed a big play and went to his top wideout.
Forty-six yards later, the Chargers were set up to take the lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.
And the Bolts did just that with less than two minutes left as Herbert found Joshua Palmer with a 6-yard TD pass.
The PAT was good and LA led 27-23.
The drive was set up when the Chargers recovered a Jerick McKinnon fumble at their 36.
