Long lists: Vikings have 17 pending free agents and plenty of holes

Andrew Krammer, Star Tribune
·2 min read
The Vikings enter the offseason with 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, when the 2022 league year officially begins. New leadership will also have a decision to make on 2019 first-round center Garrett Bradbury, who has a fifth-year option in his contract. The deadline is May 2 for all NFL teams to extend their 2019 top picks.

Restricted free agents can negotiate with other teams. But if the Vikings place a one-year tender, they can match any offer from another team or possibly get draft-pick compensation for the player being signed away. Exclusive rights free agents can't negotiate with other teams if offered a minimum one-year deal.

Unrestricted free agents

LB Anthony Barr

CB Patrick Peterson

S Xavier Woods

TE Tyler Conklin

DT Sheldon Richardson

CB Mackensie Alexander

LB Nick Vigil

WR Dede Westbrook

DE Everson Griffen

OT Rashod Hill

G/C Mason Cole

QB Sean Mannion

P Jordan Berry

RB Wayne Gallman

WR Chad Beebe

TE Chris Herndon

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Exclusive rights free agents

K Greg Joseph

Signed through 2022

QB Kirk Cousins

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

TE Irv Smith Jr.

C Garrett Bradbury (5th-year option through 2023)

RB Alexander Mattison

G/T Oli Udoh

NT Armon Watts

CB Kris Boyd

WR Bisi Johnson

LS Andrew DePaola

LB Ryan Connelly

LB Blake Lynch*

WR Dan Chisena*

DE Kenny Willekes*

TE Ben Ellefson*

OT Blake Brandel+

TE Zach Davidson+

QB Nate Stanley+

*restricted free agent

+exclusive rights free agent

Signed through 2023

DE Danielle Hunter

LB Eric Kendricks

NT Michael Pierce

WR Justin Jefferson (5th-year option through 2024)

FB C.J. Ham

G Ezra Cleveland

WR K.J. Osborn

CB Cameron Dantzler

DE D.J. Wonnum

DT James Lynch

LB Troy Dye

CB Harrison Hand

S Josh Metellus

WR Blake Proehl*

DL Jordon Scott*

*restricted free agent

Signed through 2024

WR Adam Thielen

LT Christian Darrisaw (5th-year option through 2025)

QB Kellen Mond

LB Chazz Surratt

G Wyatt Davis

S Camryn Bynum

DE Patrick Jones

RB Kene Nwangwu

WR Ihmir-Smith Marsette

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Jaylen Twyman

Signed through 2025

S Harrison Smith

RB Dalvin Cook

Signed through 2026

RT Brian O'Neill

