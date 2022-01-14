Long lists: Vikings have 17 pending free agents and plenty of holes
The Vikings enter the offseason with 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, when the 2022 league year officially begins. New leadership will also have a decision to make on 2019 first-round center Garrett Bradbury, who has a fifth-year option in his contract. The deadline is May 2 for all NFL teams to extend their 2019 top picks.
Restricted free agents can negotiate with other teams. But if the Vikings place a one-year tender, they can match any offer from another team or possibly get draft-pick compensation for the player being signed away. Exclusive rights free agents can't negotiate with other teams if offered a minimum one-year deal.
Unrestricted free agents
LB Anthony Barr
CB Patrick Peterson
S Xavier Woods
TE Tyler Conklin
DT Sheldon Richardson
LB Nick Vigil
WR Dede Westbrook
DE Everson Griffen
OT Rashod Hill
G/C Mason Cole
QB Sean Mannion
P Jordan Berry
RB Wayne Gallman
WR Chad Beebe
TE Chris Herndon
DE Eddie Yarbrough
Exclusive rights free agents
K Greg Joseph
Signed through 2022
QB Kirk Cousins
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
TE Irv Smith Jr.
C Garrett Bradbury (5th-year option through 2023)
RB Alexander Mattison
G/T Oli Udoh
NT Armon Watts
CB Kris Boyd
WR Bisi Johnson
LS Andrew DePaola
LB Ryan Connelly
LB Blake Lynch*
WR Dan Chisena*
DE Kenny Willekes*
TE Ben Ellefson*
OT Blake Brandel+
TE Zach Davidson+
QB Nate Stanley+
*restricted free agent
+exclusive rights free agent
Signed through 2023
DE Danielle Hunter
LB Eric Kendricks
NT Michael Pierce
WR Justin Jefferson (5th-year option through 2024)
FB C.J. Ham
G Ezra Cleveland
WR K.J. Osborn
CB Cameron Dantzler
DE D.J. Wonnum
DT James Lynch
LB Troy Dye
CB Harrison Hand
S Josh Metellus
WR Blake Proehl*
DL Jordon Scott*
*restricted free agent
Signed through 2024
WR Adam Thielen
LT Christian Darrisaw (5th-year option through 2025)
QB Kellen Mond
LB Chazz Surratt
G Wyatt Davis
S Camryn Bynum
DE Patrick Jones
RB Kene Nwangwu
WR Ihmir-Smith Marsette
DE Janarius Robinson
DT Jaylen Twyman
Signed through 2025
S Harrison Smith
RB Dalvin Cook
Signed through 2026
RT Brian O'Neill