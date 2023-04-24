Long list of Oregon legends to be in attendance at Ducks’ spring game

The Spring Game is about more than just the football occurring in between the sidelines. It’s a celebration as a whole for the program and a chance for some familiar faces to show themselves once again inside Autzen.

There will be some notable alumni coming back to campus to check out what the current version of Oregon football looks like. Alumni such as quarterback Dennis Dixon, and receiver De’Anthony Thomas will be joined by other former Ducks.

Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and defensive back Jevon Holland will also be in the house as guest coaches.

“Anytime you have guys that were just tremendous Ducks that care so much about our program and make an effort to give back, it’s always great to recreate that,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. “That’s special for our players, but it’s just special for our fans. They’re loved and adored by every Duck out there. (We) love having them back for us.”

Here’s the updated list of Oregon legends expected in attendance for Saturday’s festivities.

QB Marcus Mariota (Guest Coach)

Years at Oregon: 2012-14

Career Stats: 779-1,167 (66.8 percent), 10,796 yards, 105 TD, 14 INT

Heisman Trophy Winner

DB Jevon Holland (Guest Coach)

Years at Oregon: 2018-20

Career Stats: 108 tackles, 71 solo, 9 INT, 1 TD

OL Tyrell Crosby

Years at Oregon – 2014-17

RB De'Anthony Thomas

Years at Oregon: 2011-13

Career Stats: 243 carries, 1,890 yards, 7.8 ypc, 26 TD, 113 receptions, 1,296 yards, 11.5 ypr, 13 TD

🔙 To Autzen: @ETHDEANTHONY❕ Can't wait to welcome you back at the Spring Game Saturday 🦆#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/wgm7Vwz0qg — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 23, 2023

CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu

Years at Oregon: 2011-14

Career Stats: 244 tackles, 164 solo, 9 INT, 1 TD

DB T.J. Ward

Years at Oregon: 2007-09

Career Stats: 190 tackles, 126 solo, 2 INT

WR Jeff Maehl

Years at Oregon: 2007-10

Career Stats: 178 receptions, 2,311 yards, 13 ypr, 24 TD, 32 tackles

Jeff Maehl is checkin' in this Saturday! 🦆 🟢 Come join him in Autzen for the Spring Game 🟡#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/b1G2qvnz70 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 23, 2023

WR Daryle Hawkins

Years at Oregon: 2010-13

Career Stats: 57 receptions, 677 yards, 11.9 ypc, 8 TD

🟢 Checkin’ in: DHawk! 🟡 Daryle Hawkins will be joining us for the Spring Game on Saturday! 🦆✔️#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/j7CJhUzC5g — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2023

QB Dennis Dixon

Years at Oregon: 2004-07

Career Stats: 444-695 passing (63.9 percent), 5,129 yards, 38 TD, 21 INT

Dennis Dixon is 🔙🔜 to Eugene 🦆 Join him and our returning Ducks on April 29th in Autzen Stadium 🟢🟡#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/tL1O3oWwwd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2023

