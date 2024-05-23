Long list of Lions players out or limited with injuries at OTAs

Detroit Lions OTAs are underway this week, but not every player is working out with the team. There are quite a few who are dealing with injuries in one form or another.

Before Thursday’s practice session, Lions head coach Dan Campbell rattled off a lengthy list of players who would either be out or limited in the ensuing OTA session. Among them are the team’s top two draft picks, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Nickel DB Brian Branch and safety Kerby Joseph were also out, making for a thin secondary at the team’s training facility in Allen Park.

Not all the players are injured. With OTAs being voluntary activities, some players might be doing their own thing away from the facility this week. However, it leads to a lengthy list of 17 players named by Campbell who weren’t going to be participants in the one OTA session this week open to the media:

LB Alex Anzalone

CB Terrion Arnold

OL Kayode Awosika

LB Derrick Barnes

DB Brian Branch

DL John Cominsky

EDGE Marcus Davenport

OT Taylor Decker

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S Kerby Joseph

RB Zonovan Knight

TE Sam LaPorta

CB Emmanuel Moseley

C Frank Ragnow

CB Ennis Rakestraw

DT DJ Reader

QB Nate Sudfeld

Decker, Joseph and Rakestraw have all had recent surgeries. Davenport, Reader, Moseley, Knight and Sudfeld are all still recovering from season-ending injuries in 2023, too.

On the plus side, second-year QB Hendon Hooker was a full participant after missing most of his rookie campaign recovering from a torn ACL.

