Long lifts Ripley to 3-1 win over Pontotoc

May 7—RIPLEY — It's not normal to hand the ball to a freshman in a second-round Class 4A baseball playoff series for Game 1, but Ripley head coach Joel Gafford believes in his young right-hander Ty Long enough to go against the norm.

Long delivered with a stellar performance, going the distance to strike out 10 in a 3-1 win over Pontotoc on Thursday night, as the No. 8-ranked Tigers took a 1-0 series lead.

"He doesn't know he ain't a freshman," Gafford said with a laugh. "So we don't even talk about it to him."

Long said he wasn't nervous in the slightest getting the postseason start, and that much of his performance was due to the chemistry built with senior catcher Reed Shackelford.

Long struck out five Pontotoc batters looking.

"If it's anywhere near the zone, he's making it look like a strike," Long said of his catcher. "I just trust him back there to help me out."

Ripley (20-6) gave Long the early lead when Hayden Fortune took a first-pitch offering for a solo home run in the first.

The Tigers added two critical runs in the fifth using good situational baseball. After the first two batters reached, Reed Scott laid down a perfect bunt that led to a Pontotoc error for a run. Then, Conner Graves hit a deep fly ball to center field for an RBI sac fly for the 3-0 lead.

"It was a big inning there. We made some plays and put the pressure on them and got some extra runs," said Gafford.

Pontotoc (14-11) answered to punish one of Long's few mistakes, as Jon Robert Carnes took the first pitch of the sixth inning for a ride for a solo shot.

Later in the sixth, the Warriors threatened with two runners in scoring position before Long got the called third strike to end the threat.

"Tonight, it seemed like (Pontotoc) had a lot of innings where they had runners on and he got out of big jams. I think that's what set him apart tonight and what won the game for us," said Gafford.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Jak Ketchum led off with a walk followed by a Fortune single in the fifth, with both players scoring for the 3-0 lead.

Big Stat: Long gave up four hits, one run, walked four and struck out 10.

Coach Speak: "In the playoffs, you've got to get that big two-out hit with guys in scoring position, and that's what we didn't do tonight." — Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy

