After year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha

Back in 2018, when many people were looking forward to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding, one talk show host was definitely not getting swept up in royal wedding fever. Late-night host John Oliver spoke about Meghan and Harry’s wedding during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in Feb. 2018, and shared his concerns about how things could turn out for Meghan.Now, in light of Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan explained the emotional distress she experienced after joining the royal family, the video of Oliver has resurfaced. And social media users are noting that the Last Week Tonight host really predicted the way things would turn out.Read on to see what Oliver had to say, and for more on Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, check out This Royal Has the Most to Lose From Harry&Meghan's Interview, Insiders Say. John Oliver knew joining the royals could cause "some emotional complications" for Meghan. When Stephen Colbert suggested that, being British, Oliver must be excited about the royal wedding coming up in May, he simply replied, "No.""I would not blame [Meghan] if she pulled out of this at the last minute," Oliver explained. "I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."If you haven't seen the show, The Crown follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, starting from when she first became Queen. It explores how complicated and emotionally draining it is to be part of the family, especially for those who join as outsiders. The most recent season depicts how hard things were for Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.For more on the hit TV show, check out Princess Diana's Friends and Fans Say "The Crown" Is Hard to Watch. Oliver also summed up how he views the royal family. "They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job," Oliver said. "That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcomed—especially after what I’ve just said."Colbert then asked Oliver if he could get a knighthood from the Queen. "Theoretically, I could," he said. "She's probably ripping that up as we speak."In the end, Oliver concluded, "I like royal weddings as much as I like any… I also like fireworks. It's a spectacle. It's something nice to look at."For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. We now know the true extent of how hard joining the royal family was for Meghan. Meghan and Harry announced they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family in Jan. 2020, and they moved in California in July. But, it wasn't until the Oprah interview that anyone knew the full extent of their reasons why.In the interview, Meghan said that she was not protected by the royal family when damaging stories about her were published in the press, and further, she wasn't supported when she went to "the institution" to ask for help when she was at her lowest point."I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore." She said that she asked to be sent somewhere for help, but wasn't allowed to go.The couple also said that their security provided by the royal family was removed—which was a major problem for them since the security threat was still present—and that they were cut off financially.For more on the revealing conversation with Oprah, check out Meghan Finally Broke Her Silence on Her Sad Relationship With Her Father. The royal family has issued a response saying the revelations "saddened" them. In the interview, Meghan and Harry also talked about how an unnamed member (or, possibly, members) of the royal family brought up concerns about what the color of their child's skin would be before he was born, because Meghan is mixed race.Two days after the interview aired, Queen Elizabeth released a statement that touches on this claim of racism. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement reads. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."And for more on the fallout from the interview, check out The 2 Reasons Harry and William May Never Reconcile Now, Insiders Say.