For how long will the Jets stick with Zach Wilson?

With Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Zach Wilson is the guy.

But he's not playing like the guy. For how long will the Jets tolerate it?

Against the Patriots on Sunday, it had been a punt fest for the Jets. And while they finally got a little something going late in the first half for a field goal, it has not been good.

So what can the Jets do? Rodgers plans to return to New York as soon as he can walk again. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said during Sunday's pregame show that Rodgers plans to work directly with Wilson, once Rodgers is back. And Rodgers has left the door open to playing again this year, presumably in the playoffs.

Trading for or signing a replacement for Wilson complicates the broader dynamic with Rodgers. Rodgers wouldn't want, for example, a trade for Kirk Cousins, since that would slam the door on Rodgers returning this season. Also, whoever they would bring in would introduce a new personality that might or might not mesh with Rodgers.

The Jets might eventually have to make a tough call. Do they stick with Wilson even if it's not working? Do they bring in someone else even if that potentially rubs Rodgers the wrong way?

Even if Rodgers intends to try to return for the postseason, they first have to get there. At this rate, it won't be easy.