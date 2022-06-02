Long Island standout Dylan Braithwaite commits to Rutgers football

Dylan Braithwaite made a commitment to Rutgers football on Thursday morning, the Long Island wide receiver announcing his decision shortly after receiving an offer from the Big Ten program.

He is coming off a strong junior season at Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.).

Braithwaite’s offer came after a strong camp performance on Wednesday, Rutgers represents his first Power Five offer with more likely to come for the speedy athlete had he attended other camps.

By Thursday morning, Braithwaite had committed to the program.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver boasts impressive speed and athleticism. His performance at the Rutgers camp led to the offer.

Related

Rutgers football: Dante Barone becomes second New Jersey commit in a week

The junior wide receiver announced his commitment on Thursday morning via his social media:

Rutgers football now has seven commits in the class of 2023. The most recent commit came on Wednesday, three-star H-back Dante Barone, a standout at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) giving his verbal to the program.