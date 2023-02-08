Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 02/07/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Long Island Nets vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 02/07/2023
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts made his debut with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows at a game. Here's what to know about her including pictures, her job and Instagram.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft following Senior Bowl week
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
Field sizes a coming flashpoint on PGA Tour. This week's WM Phoenix Open shows why.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
Panthers fans are happy to see former interim HC Steve Wilks earn himself one heck of an opportunity with the 49ers.
Crypto.com Arena is expecting some marquee visitors in attendance for LeBron James potential historic night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Robert Quinn was willing to ride out the season with the Bears, but Ryan Poles had a different idea. The veteran edge rusher was upset about how the process played out.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
The 32-year old surfer doesn't support eligibility for transgender athletes to compete in women's events.
2022 was undoubtedly a successful season, and yet Lydia Ko will have a new caddie on the bag in 2023.
The LIV Golf tour, the breakaway circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, generated “virtually zero” revenue during its first season, its lawyers admitted in US federal court documents filed on Monday. Attorneys for the rebel tour made the admission in a motion with the US district court for Northern California, in which LIV Golf asked US district court judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour’s motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour’s countersuit against LIV Golf. A trial date for January 2024 has been scheduled for the countersuit, in which the PGA Tour alleges that LIV Golf interfered with existing player contracts.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe had advice for Ja Morant following a report that his associates got into a postgame confrontation with the Indiana Pacers
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Saints and Raiders have already agreed on trade compensation for quarterback Derek Carr, but no deal is imminent:
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are doing their due diligence on a potential trade as the NBA's deadline approaches.