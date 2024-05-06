How long will Guards’ Steven Kwan be out for injury?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians left-fielder Steven Kwan is expected to miss four weeks for an acute left hamstring injury.

Kwan experienced tightness in the team’s Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels and underwent an MRI, The Associated Press reported.

Ramirez’s slump- busting home run lifts Guardians to 4-1 victory

#Guardians say Steven Kwan has an acute left hamstring strain and is expected to miss four weeks. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 6, 2024

The Guardians will replace him with Kyle Manzardo, who is expected to make his debut on Monday night against Detroit, he will bat seventh and be designated hitter.

Why isn’t the game on? Comcast blacks out 15 regional sports networks in dispute

#Guardians No. 2 prospect Kyle Manzardo will make his MLB debut tonight against Detroit. He will bat 7th & will be DH.



He says he will start his time at DH & will occasionally move to 1B. Kyle added he spent much of spring training shadowing Jose Ramirez & Josh Naylor.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/U6zMaurSAL — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 6, 2024

Manzardo said he will occasionally move to first base. He added he spent time in spring training following José Ramírez and Josh Naylor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.