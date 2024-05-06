Advertisement

How long will Guards’ Steven Kwan be out for injury?

Justin Dennis
·1 min read

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians left-fielder Steven Kwan is expected to miss four weeks for an acute left hamstring injury.

Kwan experienced tightness in the team’s Saturday game against the Los Angeles Angels and underwent an MRI, The Associated Press reported.

The Guardians will replace him with Kyle Manzardo, who is expected to make his debut on Monday night against Detroit, he will bat seventh and be designated hitter.

Manzardo said he will occasionally move to first base. He added he spent time in spring training following José Ramírez and Josh Naylor.

