‘Long followed him’: United officials were watching £68m midfielder at Euro 2024 this week – report

Manchester United were keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand during Denmark’s 1-1 Euro 2024 draw against England in Frankfurt this week.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign a new midfielder this summer and their plans could intensify if Casemiro heads for the exit door in the coming weeks.

West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez has been linked with the club lately, but reports in Portugal claim that the Red Devils continue to hold an interest in Hjulmand.

Record (page 23) report that emissaries from United and Tottenham Hotspur were present in Frankfurt and had a close eye on Hjulmand who scored a superb equaliser.

The duo have ‘long followed him’ but Hjulmand would prefer to continue at Sporting next term. The club have also promised to manager Ruben Amorim to keep him.

The midfielder currently has a release clause worth £68 million in his contract. It is suggested that Sporting may only contemplate his future if the valuation is met.

Hjulmand to Man Utd speculation could be agent-driven

United are in the transfer market for a new midfielder, but it is unlikely that they will spend excessively.

With a limited budget, the onus could be on player sales before the financial year ends on June 30.

A new centre-back appears the prime priority for the club. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is currently the top target with Leny Yoro and Goncalo Inacio among the alternative choices.

The Red Devils are also aiming to bolster their strike force. Talks seem to be advanced for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman could decide on his next club after Euro 2024.

In our view, a midfielder could be the club’s third preference for the transfer window. It is unlikely that they will pay more than £50m, considering their current bargaining process for Branthwaite.

United are quite clearly reluctant to pay more than £43m for the defender valued at £70m by Everton. Keeping this in mind, we simply don’t see the club making a move for Hjulmand.

The player’s agent is probably using United’s name to secure an improved deal for Hjulmand, who is currently sharing the dressing room with Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund for Denmark.