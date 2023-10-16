It’s been a long five weeks, but Arkansas is favored to end their losing streak this Saturday

Four games and hundreds of miles later, the Arkansas football team will finally play at home again on Saturday, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3) come to town.

For the first time since their Week 3 game against BYU, Arkansas is actually favored to win a game. ESPN’s FPI predictor gives the Hogs a 67.6% chance to end their five-game losing streak against the Bulldogs this week.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Hogs, who sit 2-5 overall, 0-4 in SEC play and, as previously mentioned, are riding a five-game losing streak. After the home loss to BYU in Week 3, Arkansas had to go on the road to play No. 12 LSU, Texas A&M in Dallas, No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama to start their conference slate.

It should come as no surprise that Arkansas wasn’t favored in any of those games, and would eventually come up short in all four contests. This week’s matchup with an underwhelming Mississippi State gives the Razorbacks a chance to build back their confidence before the BYE week.

The goal is now simple, according to Sam Pittman: just make it to a bowl game. If they can’t beat the Bulldogs at home on Saturday, accomplishing that goal becomes much less attainable.

